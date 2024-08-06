Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for August 7: Surprise Unions and Reunions

Hattie (Deidre Hall) gets down to business at the Brady Pub as she learns her lines from the last Body and Soul script. Will she really be able to step into the shoes of the former actress who had the role or will she end up falling on her lookalike face? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Lucky for Hattie, she will get a boost to her confidence when she runs into her bestie, Bonnie (Judi Evans). Bonnie has gotten respectable since they last saw each other, marrying Justin Kiriakis. Will she stay on the right side of the law or will she and Hattie find trouble as they often do? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) is lounging around in bed while on a phone call. Could it be either Xander or Sarah, wanting to know if she's available to be a witness to their last-minute wedding? Or is trouble on the other end of the line? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Speaking of trouble, Fiona also shares a "naughty bits" moment with Brady in her bed. What are these two up to besides binge drinking when they're both supposed to be sober? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Brady and Fiona come to an agreement about their secret sexy moments (and the not so sexy moments they share). But this is Salem and very few things ever stay a secret. Will this? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh my, the heat is definitely getting turned on between Fiona and Brady. Will true feelings ever develop between them? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Salem's answer to Romeo and Juliet continue to meet in secret. Tate (Leo Howard), whose parents think he is at summer camp and Holly (Ashley Puzemis), who is living at the Kiriakis house, steal a moment together. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Holly may not be able to fool Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) like she was able to fool her distracted mother. Maggie has had plenty of experience with people who hide secrets. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com