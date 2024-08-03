Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Missing Persons Found!

Is Anything As It Seems?

In the promo video for the week of August 5 on Days of our Lives, spoilers reveal Hattie reading aloud her script to someone on the phone saying, “All that’s left is for you to kill my husband.” She’s at the Brady Pub and she doesn’t see that her old friend Bonnie has entered. Get ready for hijinks!

The action quickly turns to John, trying to get out of restraints as Chad and Jack kick open the mysterious door. Is to where John is? Hard to say because as that happens, the voiceover comes on saying, “Don’t take anything at face value.” At the same time, Gabi is leaning over to give her husband Stefan a smooth — while he’s sitting across the table from Ava, the woman whose bed he shared ever so briefly.

Jack and Chad are with a blonde woman. “You could be my daughter,” reveals Jack. “And my wife,” chimes in Chad as the woman looks surprised and unsure what to think. “You really think I could be this Abigail person,” she asks.

The voiceover interrupts again to say, “There’s way more than meets the eye.” As we hear that, we see Brady and Fiona kissing, giggling and falling back on her hotel bed. What is going on here?!

A Strange Twist

The action switches to the Salem Police Department as Paulina and Jada discuss what happened to Everett. Paulina looks over the paperwork. “A suicide note and a criminal confession,” muses the mayor. They aren’t the only ones discussing the late lamented editor-in-chief.

“Everett’s dead,” shares Stephanie to an very surprised Alex who stops lifting his drink to his lips to process the information. The action quickly shifts back to Jada, who says, “Something’s not right.”

At the Bistro, Stefan is trying to find out exactly what Ava has spilled. “Did you explicitly say that you and I…” he asks, making a face as he stops short of saying the phrase “slept together.” That’s when the action switches back to Connie in Li’s former home, talking to his ghost she has conjured up in her twisted head. “I’m going to make them pay for what they did,” she tells Li. For his part, Li rubs his hands together excitedly and says, “Ohhhh, this is going to be ugly.” See it for yourself in the video below.