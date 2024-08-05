Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for August 6: Requests and Reconnection

Mayor Paulina (Jackée Harry, r.) checks in with her new top cop Jada (Elia Cantu) about the stabbing case that involves her previous top cop, Rafe. Paulina wants movement on the case and to know about what happened with the suspect. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Killer Connie (Julie Dove) continues to live in the apartment where she killed Li (Remington Hoffman). Is it any wonder he is haunting her? Interestingly, he seems to laugh a bit more as a dead man than he ever did while alive. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Connie has something on her mind. She's already killed Li, Everett and stabbed Rafe. Is she plotting how she will get rid of Gabi and Stefan, whom she blames for cause Li pain? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) both look a little lost in thought while dining together at the Brady Pub. She's still heartbroken over seeing Everett die before her very eyes after telling her that he always loved her. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stephanie and Alex aren't just exes, they're also neighbors once again. Both have been through a lot lately. Will they lean on each other to get through this dark time in their respective lives? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com