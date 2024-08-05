Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for August 6: Requests and Reconnection

On the Tuesday, August 6 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) learn they’ll be neighbors again. Paulina (Jackée Harry) asks Jada (Elia Cantu) about a suspect in Rafe’s (Galen Gering) stabbing. Also, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) vents to Stefan (Brandon Barash). Lastly, Connie (Julie Dove) plans to avenge Li’s (Remington Hoffman) death. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action, and click here to see the show’s weekly promo.
Mayor Paulina (Jackée Harry, r.) checks in with her new top cop Jada (Elia Cantu) about the stabbing case that involves her previous top cop, Rafe. Paulina wants movement on the case and to know about what happened with the suspect.
Killer Connie (Julie Dove) continues to live in the apartment where she killed Li (Remington Hoffman). Is it any wonder he is haunting her? Interestingly, he seems to laugh a bit more as a dead man than he ever did while alive.
Connie has something on her mind. She's already killed Li, Everett and stabbed Rafe. Is she plotting how she will get rid of Gabi and Stefan, whom she blames for cause Li pain?
Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) both look a little lost in thought while dining together at the Brady Pub. She's still heartbroken over seeing Everett die before her very eyes after telling her that he always loved her.
Stephanie and Alex aren't just exes, they're also neighbors once again. Both have been through a lot lately. Will they lean on each other to get through this dark time in their respective lives?
Did Stephanie suggest that Alex let out his anger with some "shatter" therapy — breaking things to let it all out? Or is she surprised to see him losing it?
