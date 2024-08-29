Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For August 30: Worry and Betrayal

Ava (Tamara Braun, l.) is put on the spot by Connie (Julie Dove), who wants to make sure that the fired DiMera employee doesn't badmouth her for being the one who blabbed to Gabi that she cheated with Stefan. How will Ava react? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Could Ava already be badmouthing Connie to Stefan (Brandon Barash)? He obviously doesn't have any love lost for his wife's assistant. Will these two decide to seek retribution on the nosy woman? Will they stumble upon her big secret? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) looks to be dancing it out in her kitchen. Is she trying to exorcise her sadness out of her? Or is she simply having a great time being single and on her own? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stephanie is talking with the new head writer of Body and Soul, her latest client. Is that why Leo (Greg Rikaart) is there or does this have to do with newspaper business? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

"Abigail" (AnnaLynne McCord) looks to be having a heart-to-heart with Chad (Billy Flynn). Will she continue to string him along or will she consider confessing to him her true identity? What is her end game? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

"Abigail" is looking at an old picture, probably of Abigail and Chad during the good times. Will she have regrets about what she is doing to Chad or will she continue to move full speed ahead with her "plan" that she's working on with Dr. Mark Greene. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

These two brothers rarely see eye to eye on anything. What is going on now for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Stefan? The portrait of their father Stefano is looking down on them. Would he approve of this conversation? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stefan looks like he's listening but will he knock and enter? Where is he? At Gabi's door? Or is there someone else in the house he is looking to talk with right now? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh my, what is Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) up to with her brother-in-law? She hates EJ and he feels the exact same way about her but this is a charged moment for sure! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Jada (Elia Cantu) has brought Everett's ashes over to Stephanie. That has to bring up a lot of sadness for both of these women who loved different identities of the same man at different (or maybe the same?) time. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com