Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For August 29: Family and Fright

Connie (Julie Dove) continues to confide her nefarious plans of revenge to Li Shin's (Remington Hoffman) cardboard self. Perhaps there is a part of Connie that really doesn't want to kill again. Is that even possible? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Who is Connie contemplating calling? Or could that be Melinda's phone and she's trying to find out who the DiMera lawyer was in contact with before she arrived at Connie's apartment to fire her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Connie appears to want to keep Melinda (Tina Huang) alive that she's trying to feed her — or does she simply want to finish the job? It's a safe bet that Melinda isn't going to fall for Connie's attempts to drug her again (if that's what she's doing here) but will she be able to stop her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Felicity (Kennedy Garcia) is Horton Town Square when she happens upon her brother Mark (Jonah Robinson). What is the good (well, perhaps bad) doctor up to now with this phone call? Is he doing more to full Abigail's family into thinking that woman is really Abby? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Mark may be up to no good with fake Abby but he appears to really love his sister. He seems to be a rock for Felicia. What could he be up to and why would he risk being there for his younger siblings with what he's doing? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Poor Melinda is really up the creek this time. But she's pretty smart. She figured out what Connie was up to, after all. But will she be able to outsmart Killer Connie and get herself free from this makeshift prison? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com