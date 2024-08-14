Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For August 15: Mystery and Reunions

Mayor Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry, r.) is definitely taking a hands-on approach with her newest police commissioner. Jada (Elia Cantu) is updating Paulina on the latest case she and the rest of the Salem Police Department are working on. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Marlena (Deidre Hall) was curious to find Bradys (Eric Martsolf) car in her parking space the previous night. Will he have a good explanation as to why that happened? He'll need to think fast on his feet because he had way too much to drink to even know. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

In a surprising move, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk, l.) does something sweet and brings Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) over to see Marlena. The two women have a long and ugly history but there's no question they both love Rachel. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brady looks very happy to see his little girl again. He has not had an easy time of things lately, especially with Tate needing to be sent off to summer camp and everything that happened with his son's mother, Theresa. Rachel remains a bright spot in his life. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Rachel's mother — not so much. Will Kristen realize something is very wrong with Brady? She knows him like a book but as an addict, he's pretty good at covering his tracks. But is he good enough to fool Kristen? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brady has a lot of confusion about what happened the previous night when he went driving at Small Bar. Does he even remember texting Fiona and asking her to join him, never mind all the drinking they did and the horror that followed after? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Marlena and Rachel share a lovely bonding moment. As Brady's stepmother for many, many years, she has been a wonderful grandmother to his daughter. The two care a great deal about each other. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com