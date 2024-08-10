Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: DNA In, Secret Out and A Crash!

Huge Shocks

In the promo video for the week of August 12 on Days of our Lives, spoilers reveal Holly and Tate kissing up a storm when Holly takes her boyfriend by complete surprise. “I think we should have sex,” she says. Of course, she was spurred on by her frenemy Sophia teasing her that they hadn’t “done it” yet, but Tate doesn’t know that.

Life Changes

Kayla has the DNA results from the mystery woman Chad and Jack found, and she hands the envelope to Chad. This could change everything for all three of them. Chad opens it up and begins to read it. “According to the DNA results…” he starts to stay as Jack and the woman look at him, anxious for answers. “Well, what does it say,” asks Jack.

The Awful Truth

“You think she knows,” asks Stefan, while he and Ava are out in the open at Horton Town Square. He’s right to fear that their secret is out. We see Gabi walk into the square but then it seems to go back to her conversation with Connie. “I just didn’t like keeping a secret like this from you,” says her executive assistant. Gabi reacts in pure Gabi fashion. “I’m going to blow those two lying cheaters out of the water,” she swears before she takes Stefan’s gift and throws it to the ground — shattering it.

Don’t Look Away

At Small Bar, Fiona and Brady are kissing! So much for keeping whatever is happening between them a secret. “We should take this back to my place,” purrs Fiona, perhaps realizing they need to take things to a private location. Once in the car, Brady is passed out in the back. Fiona says, “There was no way I was going to let you drive around.” She smiles looking back at him, pleased with herself but when she looks back at the road, there is a car coming towards her and she screams. We see her swerve and hear breaking glass. See it for yourself in the video below and let us know what you think is happening next in the comments section.