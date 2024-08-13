Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For August 14: Life Can Change In An Instant

Xander (Paul Telfer, l.) is in Horton Town Square when he runs into Leo (Greg Rikaart). The former co-workers have a word, it seems. Xander does spend part of his day searching for Sarah. Does he ask Leo if he's seen his wife? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Does talking with Xander make Leo nostalgic to talk with an old friend? Is that who Leo is calling or does this have something to do with his new job opportunity writing for Body and Soul? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

That looks like Brady (Eric Martsolf) passed out in the back of Fiona's (Serena Scott Thomas) car. These two always drink together when they are together, so it's a good bet that Fiona isn't fit to drive either. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh no! Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is literally caught in the headlights as danger seems headed her way. Things don't look good at all right now for her her. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

The unthinkable looks to have happened. Sarah is on the ground, probably having been hit by the car that was headed towards her. Will she be okay or will things go even further downhill from here? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Fiona has gotten to Sarah but will she be able to help her? Can she even help herself at this point? She has to be freaking out about what has happened but what will she do next? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

At least Xander is on the scene. He's found his wife and is getting her some desperately needed help. But will they get to Sarah in time and be able to save her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com