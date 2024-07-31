Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for August 1: Celebration and Suspicion

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) are continuing the celebration as they clink their champagne glasses. But this is a soap so what drama awaits them? Gabi looks on guard. Does she have a big question to ask her husband? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stefan and Gabi greet Connie (Julie Dove). Does it still bother Gabi that the secret serial killer seems to be showing up everywhere she goes? Will she set off alarm bells for a protective Stefan? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

No matter what (well, as of now), love is still in the air for these lovebirds. Stefan wants to enjoy his wife and he doesn't care where they are — he will do just that. Gabi doesn't seem to mind either. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Something is on Gabi's mind. She wants to know more about Stefan's relationship with Ava. Will he find the right words to put her mind at ease or will he mess up and tip his hand to the one-night-stand he had with the former mafia princess when both were drunk? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Teasers say that Connie toys with Ava (Tamara Braun). We realize how dangerous Connie thinks she is but she hasn't gone up against someone just as lethal like Ava. She may be smart to watch her step. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Ava is all smiles here with Connie but will Ava pick up on something not being quite right with the other woman? Ava usually has pretty strong radar when it comes to possible foes and Connie should be everyone's foe. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com