DAYS Celebrates 2-Year Pickup

#likesandsthroughthehourglass #Daysfamily #57 Executive Producer Ken Corday (center) was surrounded by beloved vets (from l.) Bill Hayes (Doug), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Matthew Ashford (Jack), Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Drake Hogestyn (John), who was sporting a shorter ’do. “We are beyond lucky to have another two years in Salem with this amazing family!” enthused Nichols on Instagram. “Thanks to our talented cast, the hardest working crew and the beautiful fans who keep us going! #Days #58 .” Photo credit: JPI

The Hayeses and Ashford had a lot to smile about. Photo credit: JPI

Hall, who joined the soap in 1976, posed with Corday. Photo credit: JPI

Co-Executive Producer Albert Alarr and Producer Janet Spellman-Drucker were snapped during the celebration. Photo credit: JPI