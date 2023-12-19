BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Special: Behind The Scenes At The Daytime Emmys

THE BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL documented its cast’s experience at the 2023 Daytime Emmys. Scroll through for the star-studded pics!
(From l.) Ashley Jones (Bridget), Heather Tom (Katie) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna) perfected their looks before heading to the red carpet.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Don Diamont (Bill, r.) and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim et al) posed pre-show with another dashing duo, Y&R's Peter Bergman (Jack) and his wife, Mariellen.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Dick Christie (Charlie) and Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) met up with Gareis and Tom.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Lawrence Saint-Victor was ready for the red carpet.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Former cast member Courtney Hope, who now plays Sally on Y&R, was all smiles with (from l.) Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Lisa Yamada (Luna), Delon de Metz (Zende), Romy Park (Poppy) and Saint-Victor.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) made his way down the red carpet with on-screen mama Annika Noelle (Hope).
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell caught up with his sister, Y&R's Lauralee Bell (Christine).
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Atkinson and wife Brytnee were ready for showtime.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace) flashed a pre-show smile.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Diamont helped Park enjoy her first Daytime Emmys.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Winsor Harmon and Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Krista Allen (ex-Taylor) cozied up inside the ballroom.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
McCook visited with Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) before the telecast got underway.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Harmon paid a visit to his on-screen father, McCook.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
An exuberant Alley Mills (Pam; ex-Heather, GH) claimed her prize for Outstanding Guest Performer.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Mills got a congratulatory hug from Jones.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
McCook and Bergman had the honor of presenting Wood with her Lead Actress trophy.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Shortly after accepting her award, Wood met the press outside of the ballroom.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Tanner Novlan (Finn) was among the first to congratulate his leading lady, Wood, on her third Daytime Emmy.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Wood celebrated her win on the dance floor.
Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
