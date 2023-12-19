Your account
PHOTOS

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Special: Behind The Scenes At The Daytime Emmys

Credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

THE BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL documented its cast’s experience at the 2023 Daytime Emmys. Scroll through for the star-studded pics!

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Special: Behind The Scenes At The Daytime Emmys
(From l.) Ashley Jones (Bridget), Heather Tom (Katie) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna) perfected their looks before heading to the red carpet.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Don Diamont (Bill, r.) and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim et al) posed pre-show with another dashing duo, Y&R's Peter Bergman (Jack) and his wife, Mariellen.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Dick Christie (Charlie) and Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) met up with Gareis and Tom.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Lawrence Saint-Victor was ready for the red carpet.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Former cast member Courtney Hope, who now plays Sally on Y&R, was all smiles with (from l.) Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Lisa Yamada (Luna), Delon de Metz (Zende), Romy Park (Poppy) and Saint-Victor.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) made his way down the red carpet with on-screen mama Annika Noelle (Hope).

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell caught up with his sister, Y&R's Lauralee Bell (Christine).

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Atkinson and wife Brytnee were ready for showtime.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace) flashed a pre-show smile.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Diamont helped Park enjoy her first Daytime Emmys.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Winsor Harmon and Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Krista Allen (ex-Taylor) cozied up inside the ballroom.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

McCook visited with Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) before the telecast got underway.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Harmon paid a visit to his on-screen father, McCook.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

An exuberant Alley Mills (Pam; ex-Heather, GH) claimed her prize for Outstanding Guest Performer.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Mills got a congratulatory hug from Jones.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

McCook and Bergman had the honor of presenting Wood with her Lead Actress trophy.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Shortly after accepting her award, Wood met the press outside of the ballroom.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Tanner Novlan (Finn) was among the first to congratulate his leading lady, Wood, on her third Daytime Emmy.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Wood celebrated her win on the dance floor.

Photo credit: Photo by Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

