Behind The Scenes: Social Snaps Of Stars On Set

Check out what stars have been posting behind the scenes of your favorite soaps!
Y&R's Amelia Heinle (Victoria) cuddled up to on-screen dad Eric Braeden (Victor).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/HEINLE
"Fire drill or Days of our Lives scene? Either way, they nailed their dramatic exit," read DAYS's official instagram account of this shot with (from l.) Brandon Barash (Stefan), Galen Gering (Rafe), Tina Huang (Melinda) and Julie Dove (Connie).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DAYSPEACOCK
Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) captioned this photo, "Dipping in to @katherinekellylang ‘s [Brooke] dressing room to say hi!"
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BROWN
Adam J. Harrington (John), outside of his new TV home at GH, reported that he was "feelin’ very grateful."
Photo credit: X (formerly Twitter)/HARRINGTON
Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) shared a glimpse into her Verizon commercial, which aired during the Super Bowl.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/MANSI
"If you do a thing long enough…people start to copy you!!" teased Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS), at work with fellow plaid fan Robert Scott Wilson (Alex).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/HALL
"Love my tv parents," posted Cosette Abinante (Scout, GH), with Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) and Kelly Monaco (Sam), adding, "so grateful for them."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ABINANTE
Cary Christopher (Thomas, DAYS) tried to stay warm on his latest project.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/CHRISTOPHER
"Taken by Papa point of view Victor Newman. @ericbraedengudegast #cbsdaytime #YandR #daddysgirls," Heinle captioned this shot.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/HEINLE
Enthused Amanda Kloots, who shot a guest gig on B&B set to air next week, "Word is out! I got to spend a day as a soap opera star on @boldandbeautifulcbs working alongside the incredible cast! I grew up watching soaps with my Mom so this was a surreal dream job day!"
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KLOOTS
