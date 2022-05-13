DAYS’s Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) went over their scripts. “Team Doug and Julie running lines together since 1970… and still at it!” they enthused. Photo credit: Instagram

STATION 19’s Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) proudly showed off a megaphone bearing his name for his directorial debut on the ABC series. Photo credit: Instagram

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) showed off her look for the reunion of her Netflix series, SELLING SUNSET. Photo credit: Instagram

Kristian Alfonso (Hope, l.) shared a shot with Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) from the filming of DAYS: BEYOND SALEM (Chapter 2). Photo credit: Instagram

“What a pleasure to get hypnotized by the one and only @deidrehall_official [Marlena],” reported Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS, r.), with Wilson. Photo credit: Instagram

“It’s a good thing I’m married to a professional cameraman!” mused DAYS’s Judi Evans (Bonnie). “Doing press at home for my new movie ‘Love Is On the Air’ - you can find it on PureFlix.com.” Photo credit: Instagram

Alfonso also posted a pic with longtime co-star Peter Reckell (Bo), who is also back filming for the Peacock series. “Here we #go,” she wrote. Photo credit: Instagram

“That’s a wrap on My Partner’s Wife,” reported Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al), who directed the film. Photo credit: Instagram