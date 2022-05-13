DAYS’s Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) went over their scripts. “Team Doug and Julie running lines together since 1970… and still at it!” they enthused.
STATION 19’s Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) proudly showed off a megaphone bearing his name for his directorial debut on the ABC series.
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) showed off her look for the reunion of her Netflix series, SELLING SUNSET.
Kristian Alfonso (Hope, l.) shared a shot with Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) from the filming of DAYS: BEYOND SALEM (Chapter 2).
“What a pleasure to get hypnotized by the one and only @deidrehall_official [Marlena],” reported Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS, r.), with Wilson.
“It’s a good thing I’m married to a professional cameraman!” mused DAYS’s Judi Evans (Bonnie). “Doing press at home for my new movie ‘Love Is On the Air’ - you can find it on PureFlix.com.”
Alfonso also posted a pic with longtime co-star Peter Reckell (Bo), who is also back filming for the Peacock series. “Here we #go,” she wrote.
“That’s a wrap on My Partner’s Wife,” reported Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al), who directed the film.
“When is a pickup a car?” wondered GH’s Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix), who is playing a police officer in a new horror film.