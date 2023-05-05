New dad Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT et al) appeared on THE RICH EISEN SHOW.
B&B’s Sean Kanan (Deacon, r.) welcomed Jimmie Walker (Count Bouche, l.) and Tariq Logan (Orville) when they did cameos on the soap.
DAYS’s Stephen Nichols (Steve, l.) cheered the talents of Eileen Davidson (Thomas et al). “This woman can do anything! Hysterical! I love you, @eileen davidson official #Days,” he posted.
Alex J. Wyse (ex-Saul, B&B) snapped a shot on the set of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL.
MILLION DOLLAR LISTINGS: LOS ANGELES star Josh Flagg (Yuri, near l.) posed with DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie).
Judah Mackey (Connor, Y&R, near l.) posed with PERRY MASON series star Matthew Rhys when he appeared on the HBO show.
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) posed with daughter Sebella, 11, on the set of FAMILY FEUD, where he appeared with his co-stars from THE ROOKIE.
Y&R’s Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) showed their puppy love.
Avowed cat lover Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B, r.) shared a laugh with host Drew Carey while holding some furry friends.