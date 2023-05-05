Promo banner Promo banner
New dad Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT et al) appeared on THE RICH EISEN SHOW.

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Sean Kanan (Deacon, r.) welcomed Jimmie Walker (Count Bouche, l.) and Tariq Logan (Orville) when they did cameos on the soap.

Photo credit: JPI

DAYS’s Stephen Nichols (Steve, l.) cheered the talents of Eileen Davidson (Thomas et al). “This woman can do anything! Hysterical! I love you, @eileen davidson official #Days,” he posted.

Photo credit: Instagram

Alex J. Wyse (ex-Saul, B&B) snapped a shot on the set of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL.

Photo credit: Instagram

MILLION DOLLAR LISTINGS: LOS ANGELES star Josh Flagg (Yuri, near l.) posed with DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie).

Photo credit: JPI

Judah Mackey (Connor, Y&R, near l.) posed with PERRY MASON series star Matthew Rhys when he appeared on the HBO show.

Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) posed with daughter Sebella, 11, on the set of FAMILY FEUD, where he appeared with his co-stars from THE ROOKIE.

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) showed their puppy love.

Photo credit: CBS

Avowed cat lover Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B, r.) shared a laugh with host Drew Carey while holding some furry friends.

Photo credit: CBS

