B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Annika Noelle (Hope) appeared on THE PRICE IS RIGHT to mark the soap’s 9000th episode.
During the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, Y&R partnered with the NAACP’s Inglewood-South Bay chapter and the National Action Network to help children in need during the holiday season. The partnership has since become an annual tradition, with Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) leading the charge in raising money among the Y&R cast and crew to purchase toys that are given out to families in the community. A group of Stafford’s co-stars help with the shopping and delivery of the toys to the Salvation Army, which assists with the distribution. “Every year it gets bigger,” said the actress. “It feels good to give.” The award was presented by Reverend Fred Shaw from the NAACP, and Reverend Jonathan Moseley and Reverend Oliver Buie from the National Action Network presented it.
“This so meaningful that the two big civil rights organizations in the nation, wanted to give this to us,” Stafford explained. “Y&R has such a long legacy and a long track record with diversity. [Co-Creator/Former-Head Writer] Bill Bell gave actors of color compelling stories, not for a certain group but for inclusivity. This is really a homage to Bill.”
“Great to be back @cbstv @youngandrestlesscbs,” reported Michael Damian (Danny).
“love the generational stories on Days of our Lives…,” enthused Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, l.) “#familyiseverthing #TheJohnsons @abigailklein_ [Stephanie] is the sweetest”
“It’s Xmas movie filming season,” teased Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS).
Christel Khalil (Lily) and Bryton James (Devon, r.) welcomed S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore (Malcolm) back to Y&R.
(From l.) Sharon Case (Sharon), Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) were also on Moore’s welcoming committee.