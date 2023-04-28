2 of 8

During the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, Y&R partnered with the NAACP’s Inglewood-South Bay chapter and the National Action Network to help children in need during the holiday season. The partnership has since become an annual tradition, with Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) leading the charge in raising money among the Y&R cast and crew to purchase toys that are given out to families in the community. A group of Stafford’s co-stars help with the shopping and delivery of the toys to the Salvation Army, which assists with the distribution. “Every year it gets bigger,” said the actress. “It feels good to give.” The award was presented by Reverend Fred Shaw from the NAACP, and Reverend Jonathan Moseley and Reverend Oliver Buie from the National Action Network presented it.

Photo credit: JPI