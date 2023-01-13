GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) snapped a shot with William Lipton (Cameron, l.) and Evan Hofer (Dex).
DAYS’s Matthew Ashford (Jack) and Cady McClain (Jennifer) made a special friend. “I had the absolute pleasure of getting to hold little ‘Jules’ ... played by Wynter Wells,” McClain reported. “She needed just the kind of snuggle that apparently I was just the right person to give. And I loved every minute of it.”
Anthony Montgomery marked his return visit as GH’s Andre.
Y&R’s Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine) displayed a Polaroid from an old photo shoot. “Great memories and new ones about to begin,” Damian posted.
“True story - ‘Carver’ and I fell asleep on set during filming,” shared DAYS’s Lamon Archey (Eli). “Fortunately all the action took place near the Christmas tree, so production let us sleep.