“Crimson Lights Crew,” is how Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, r.) captioned this shot with Conner Floyd (Chance) and Sharon Case (Sharon).
“Obligatory cast chair shot,” noted Chris McKenna (ex-Mark, Y&R et al). “New season airs in February! #TheBlacklist #NewYorkCity @nbcblacklist #bts.”
“Fantasy Football is now streaming on @paramount plus,” enthused Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) of his latest project. “Go watch !!”
“After years of watching and loving this show I’m making a quick appearance… thanks @nbclawandorder,” reported AS THE WORLD TURNS alum Michael Park (ex-Jack).
“Tried to get @iamthorstenkaye [Ridge] to add some cooling water patches to his beauty routine,” shared B&B’s Annika Noelle (Hope). “Turns out, he doesn’t need them, he’s already pretty.”