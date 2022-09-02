B&B

Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys) reported to work at GH.

GH’s Easton Rocket Sweda (Leo) posed in the hallway with Jophielle Love (Violet).

“Where’s Leo?” quipped DAYS’s Greg Rikaart of his alter ego’s colorful ensemble.

Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn, second from r.) shared a shot from her last day at B&B with (from l.) Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Annika Noelle (Hope).

“Hard at work on a gorgeous Wednesday in Vancouver,” reported Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS). “So grateful for the crazy, fun opportunities I have to film in so many extraordinarily beautiful places.”

