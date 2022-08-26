B&B’s Krista Allen (Taylor, l.) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) had a paint party on set. Photo credit: CBS

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) took a shot in front of the iconic GH sign to mark her 10 years in Port Charles. Photo credit: Twitter

Y&R’s Beth Maitland (Traci) was ready to film. “Happy to be home!” she trilled. Photo credit: Twitter

Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) posed with Ryan Seacrest while filling in for Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN. Photo credit: Instagram

(From l.) Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys), Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) posed in the hallway at GH. Photo credit: Instagram