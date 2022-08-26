B&B’s Krista Allen (Taylor, l.) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) had a paint party on set.
Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) took a shot in front of the iconic GH sign to mark her 10 years in Port Charles.
Y&R’s Beth Maitland (Traci) was ready to film. “Happy to be home!” she trilled.
Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) posed with Ryan Seacrest while filling in for Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN.
(From l.) Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys), Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) posed in the hallway at GH.
“Bill Hayes [Doug, DAYS] at 97, grinding on his scripts! How does he do it?! Hard work! Go, Bill!!” cheered the shared account of Hayes and wife Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie).