Rory Gibson (Noah, Y&R) suited up at work.

Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, l.) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) shared a laugh in DAYS's hair and makeup room.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R., ALL MY CHILDREN) prepared for an audition.

Photo credit: Instagram

Precious Way (ex-Chanel, DAYS) snapped a selfie in her trailer.

Photo credit: Instagram

Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS) showed off her ensemble at QVC.

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R's Courtney Hope (Sally) snapped this shot of Eric Braeden (Victor) with Hair/Makeup Key Patti Denney.

Photo credit: Twitter

Melissa Archer (ex-Serena, DAYS et al) posed with Richard Blake on the set of her new film. "Day one - huge success," she posted. "Had way too much fun #SavedByGrace #tv #faithbased #visitbentonville #directorjohnnyremo #skipstonepictures."

Photo credit: Instagram

