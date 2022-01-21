Just getting some more of my Croods on!!” enthused B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt). “@thecroods @hulu #FunTimes #voiceover So damn funny!” Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) and Anna (Finola Hughes) smiled for the camera as part of a network photo shoot. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Tamara Braun (Ava) found Galen Gering’s (Rafe) sweet spot. “seriously one of the most fun moments on @nbcdays,” she posted. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Chad Duell (Michael, near r.) gave a lift to Josh Swickard (Chase), captioning it, “Bromantic”. Photo credit: Instagram