Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Eric Braeden (Victor) posed in front of the tree.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, l.) and Deidre Hall (Marlena) sported Brady’s Pub aprons on the DAYS set.
DAYS’s Billy Flynn (Chad) and Marci Miller (Abigail) posed with Cary Christopher and Autumn Gendron, the kids who play Thomas and Charlotte.
Lamon Archey (Eli) cuddled the twins who play Jules and Carver on DAYS.
Stacy Haiduk (Susan, l.) and Eileen Davidson (Kristen) snapped a shot in the DiMera crypt on DAYS.
DAYS stars (from far l.) Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Bill Hayes (Doug), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) and Matthew Ashford (Jack) were all smiles in Alice’s chair.
DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, l.) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn, r.) had some fun with a captive Drake Hogestyn (John).
Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Wilson settled in on the sofa at DAYS.