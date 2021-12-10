"Days of our Lives" Set

Credit: JPI

Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Eric Braeden (Victor) posed in front of the tree.

Photo credit: JPI

Alison Sweeney (Sami, l.) and Deidre Hall (Marlena) sported Brady’s Pub aprons on the DAYS set.

Photo credit: JPI

DAYS’s Billy Flynn (Chad) and Marci Miller (Abigail) posed with Cary Christopher and Autumn Gendron, the kids who play Thomas and Charlotte.

Photo credit: JPI

Lamon Archey (Eli) cuddled the twins who play Jules and Carver on DAYS.

Photo credit: JPI

Stacy Haiduk (Susan, l.) and Eileen Davidson (Kristen) snapped a shot in the DiMera crypt on DAYS.

Photo credit: JPI

DAYS stars (from far l.) Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Bill Hayes (Doug), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) and Matthew Ashford (Jack) were all smiles in Alice’s chair.

Photo credit: JPI

DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, l.) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn, r.) had some fun with a captive Drake Hogestyn (John).

Photo credit: JPI

Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Wilson settled in on the sofa at DAYS.

Photo credit: JPI

