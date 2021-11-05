“My guy @dlmasterbarber helping me bring #PrincipalCarter back to South Crenshaw High,” reported DAYS’s Lamon Archey (Eli), who also appears on The CW’s ALL AMERICAN. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Jennifer Gareis (Donna) shared a smile with John McCook (Eric). Photo credit: Instagram

Lauren Koslow (Kate) snapped a shot in her dressing room at DAYS. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Blake Berris (ex-Nick, l.) posed with Camila Banus (Gabi) and Brandon Barash (Jake) during his recent Salem visit. Photo credit: JPI

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, l.) and Tamara Braun (Ava) flanked Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean when he made a cameo as a driver on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI

B&B’s Aaron D. Spears (Justin, near r.), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, second from r.) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) gathered around THE PRICE IS RIGHT model Alexis Gaube, who appeared on the show. Photo credit: JPI

Christopher Sean (ex-Paul, DAYS, r.) had a blast guest-starring on NCIS: LOS ANGELES. “@chrisodonnell the OG Dick Grayson!!” he posted on Instagram. “We spoke some on us both being Nightwing. So cool to share that title with him! ‘Holy rusted metal Batman!’ ” Photo credit: Instagram