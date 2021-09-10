Social snaps of stars on set
Lamon Archey (Eli, l.) shared this snap with Sal Stowers (Lani, l.), Jackée Harry (Paulina) and James Reynolds (Abe) from the set of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM.
Photo credit: Instagram
Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, B&B, r.) posed for a pic with Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) when Morgan guest-starred on FANTASY ISLAND. “I learned so much from her being on set, she knows how to light up a room and keep you on your toes in a scene!” reported Barnes.
Photo credit: Instagram
Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon, B&B et al) and Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al) worked together on a new project.
Photo credit: Instagram
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) showed off her polka-dotted frock.
Photo credit: JPI
Y&R’s Eric Braeden (Victor) shared some laughs with Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki).
Photo credit: JPI
Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) took a dressing room selfie.
Photo credit: Instagram
Y&R’s Joshua Morrow (Nick) tickled Michelle Stafford’s (Phyllis) funny bone.
Photo credit: JPI
