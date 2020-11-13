Sweeney, Braeden, Heinle

PHOTOS

Behind The Scenes

Credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Martha Madison (Belle) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn) shared a smile at the studio. 

Photo credit: Instagram

“THIS AWESOME GUY!! @wtylerjohnson,” enthused Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, l.), with Tyler Johnson (Theo).

Photo credit: Instagram

“A little #mondaymotivation was required to get back to work after my fun filled weekend with my family!” reported Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS). “But it was so fun to do the voice work on my upcoming Christmas movie to get me into the holiday spirit!”

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Eric Braeden (Victor) posed together. 

Photo credit: Instagram

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) took a dressing room selfie.

Photo credit: Instagram

"And that’s a wrap! All in a days work!! @boldandbeautifulcbs #dressingroomselfie #boldandbeautiful #actorslife #setlife enthused Lawence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B).

Photo credit: Instagram

Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH) mysteriously captioned this shot, “Working..”

Photo credit: Instagram

Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad, DAYS) and his IN THE DARK co-star, Perry Mattfeld, filmed scenes in a car.

Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Roark (ex-Travis, Y&R) snapped a shot of himself in his dressing room on a break from filming Driven Series for Passionflix.

Photo credit: Instagram

