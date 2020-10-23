DAYS

Photos

Behind The Scenes

DAYS

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 5

Behind The Scenes
1 of 5
Close gallery
“a vampire prepares,” noted Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS et al), who shared this pic from his new movie, The Amityville Harvest.

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, l.) filmed a new installment of THE CHRONICLE MYSTERIES with series star Alison Sweeney (Sami). “So excited that @kristianalfonso is able to join us for a @ chroniclemysteries movie!!!” enthused Sweeney. “Welcome to the @hallmarkmovie family!!!’

Photo credit: Instagram

“Today we celebrated 100 episodes since returning to production,” reported B&B’s Thorsten Kaye (Ridge). “We couldn’t have done it without you, our fans. Thank you! #bold100 #BoldandBeautiful @boldandbeautifulcbs.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Thaao Penghlis (Tony, r.) snapped a shot at the set with on-screen sib Billy Flynn (Chad), posting, “The DiMera brothers. Stirring. Long May they live.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“Back in action... @therookieabc fans how well do you know this duo?” wondered Eric Winter (ex-Rex,DAYS), with THE ROOKIE co-star Melissa O’Neil.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , ,
Comments