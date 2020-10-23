Behind The Scenes

“a vampire prepares,” noted Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS et al), who shared this pic from his new movie, The Amityville Harvest. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, l.) filmed a new installment of THE CHRONICLE MYSTERIES with series star Alison Sweeney (Sami). “So excited that @kristianalfonso is able to join us for a @ chroniclemysteries movie!!!” enthused Sweeney. “Welcome to the @hallmarkmovie family!!!’ Photo credit: Instagram

“Today we celebrated 100 episodes since returning to production,” reported B&B’s Thorsten Kaye (Ridge). “We couldn’t have done it without you, our fans. Thank you! #bold100 #BoldandBeautiful @boldandbeautifulcbs.” Photo credit: Instagram

Thaao Penghlis (Tony, r.) snapped a shot at the set with on-screen sib Billy Flynn (Chad), posting, “The DiMera brothers. Stirring. Long May they live.” Photo credit: Instagram