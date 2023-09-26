When Sally Spectra was on B&B, did she date anybody else but Wyatt? Christy C., via email Prior to her canceled engagement to Wyatt, Sally fell in love with Thomas and also harbored feelings for Liam. Photo credit: JPI

Where is B&B’s Rick? He hasn’t been mentioned in ages and I think it would be nice to see him interact with his half-brother R.J. Sandra S., via email At last mention, Rick was happily ensconced in Paris working at Forrester Photo credit: JPI

How did Alan Quartermaine get addicted to pills on GH? I remember that was the story Stuart Damon (ex-Alan) won the Emmy for, but I don’t remember how it happened. K.E., via email In 1997, Alan developed a dependency on hydrocodone, a powerful painkiller he was prescribed as he recovered from an injury to his wrist. His addiction spiraled out of control until he went to rehab to get clean in 1998. Photo credit: ABC

I see that Y&R’s Mariah and Tessa are not living with Sharon anymore. If they’re no longer on the Newman ranch, where in Genoa City is the house they’re living in now? D.B., via email Actually the couple is still living on the Newman ranch property. Their abode is a former tack house that was converted into a residence for Nick and Phyllis when Summer was a toddler. Photo credit: JPI

I was very sorry to hear about the passing of Y&R’s Sharon Farrell (ex-Flo). Did she ever do a crossover to sister soap B&B? Angie K., via email Farrell, who played Nina’s (Tricia Cast) mom Flo intermittently on Y&R in the 1990s, did not appear on B&B. Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

