Actor Roundup: Who Would You Like To Play In A Biopic?

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “Paul Newman. For whatever reason my parents always had Paul Newman playing on our television. He was always on. Then, when I found my first manager here in L.A., I was doing a theater production of Bye Bye Birdie. I played Conrad Birdie. This woman knocked on my door and was like, ‘I think you're a young Paul Newman, and I want to represent you.’ I remember just getting chills and thinking to myself, ‘Yeah, he had a lot to do with my inspiration for wanting to act.’ I would happily portray him in a biopic.” Photo credit: JPI

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “Bernadette Devlin. She was an activist in the ’70s in Ireland.“ Photo credit: ABC

Adain Bradley (Xander, B&B) “It’s kind of a copout because he’s the biggest movie star in the world, but I’d like to play The Rock [Dwayne Johnson]. I’m a huge professional wrestling fan and would love to justify the need to train in professional wrestling.” Photo credit: CBS

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “I once auditioned for a young JFK, so I would love that opportunity to play him.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Carson Boatman

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) "I love Viola Davis, so I would say her — or Whoopi Goldberg, honestly just because everybody has always said, 'You remind me of her,' especially when I was younger and did stand-up comedy." Photo credit: ABC

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) "I don’t think I look like her but Hedy Lamarr is so interesting and I would love to explore that as an actor." Photo credit: JPI

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) “Paramount just did the story of Bass Reeves, who I've been fascinated with for years. That’s a role I would have loved to do, but it’s been done so I have to move on. Alexander Pushkin, the Russian poet, would be a wonderful story to play. He's a legend in Russia. They have statues of him and street that are named after him and schools. He's one of the world's great poets. There are so many stories out there, particularly historically, that I would love to do.” Photo credit: Peacock