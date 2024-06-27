Actor Roundup: Who Would You Cast To Star Opposite You In A Buddy Comedy?

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “Christian [J. LeBlanc, Michael]. We think we’re funny.” Photo credit: JPI

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) “It’s a tie between two friends of mine who I've never really gotten to act with again since we were teenagers, probably, at my dad's theater school. One of them is named Evan Buliung and he is a brilliant Shakespearean actor in Stratford, Ontario, which is world-renowned for its Shakespeare festival. Evan is like literally a star up there and he’s now in Toronto working on shows there. He’s just a phenomenal actor. So, I’d say either him or my buddy C.A. [Smith], who I did a kids’ show with during Covid. We used to do stupid little videos when we were kids with Camcorders and to be paid to redo those in the form of a buddy movie would be amazing.” Photo credit: ABC

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) “From our show, Scott Clifton [Liam]. Our relationship is a buddy comedy outside of the actual scenes that you see us do together. As soon as you yell 'Cut,' and we're both in the room, it becomes a buddy comedy. So, I think he's the easiest [to] cast for that.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “Finola Hughes [Anna, GH]. We’re already a buddy comedy.” Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) “Galen Gering [Rafe]. He’s always making me laugh, and he’s always causing trouble.” Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) “[My husband] Linden [Ashby, ex-Cameron]. Absolutely! After all these years, he still makes me laugh.” Photo credit: JPI

Giovanni Mazza (Gio, GH) “I would probably cast Evan Hofer [Dex]. We don’t have nearly as many scenes together as I’ve had with other characters, but we have hung out outside of work so many times and I invited him to my birthday dinner. We’ve become so close and he's honestly such a fun person and such a good actor.” Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) "If I could cast anybody, Maya Rudolph because I adore her. People forget that I went to The Groundlings [for improv training] for so many years and I actually was doing comedy before I got B&B. I would definitely want the fun kind of Bridesmaids type of comedy and who better than Maya Rudolph to star opposite of? And then, from the B&B cast, I would choose Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter]. At least looks-wise, we are so different, and yet we're so similar when we get up to our shenanigans together!" Photo credit: JPI

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “Off the top of my head I’d say Paul Rudd. I think he's funny, and he seems like he'd be a fun, easy guy to work with.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images