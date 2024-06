Actor Roundup: Who Would You Cast To Star Opposite You In A Buddy Comedy?

2 of 10

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)

“It’s a tie between two friends of mine who I've never really gotten to act with again since we were teenagers, probably, at my dad's theater school. One of them is named Evan Buliung and he is a brilliant Shakespearean actor in Stratford, Ontario, which is world-renowned for its Shakespeare festival. Evan is like literally a star up there and he’s now in Toronto working on shows there. He’s just a phenomenal actor. So, I’d say either him or my buddy C.A. [Smith], who I did a kids’ show with during Covid. We used to do stupid little videos when we were kids with Camcorders and to be paid to redo those in the form of a buddy movie would be amazing.”