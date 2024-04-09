Actor Roundup: Who Was Your First Friend In The Soap World?

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “Kelly Ripa [ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN, whom she met while playing Ally on LOVING]!” Photo credit: ABC

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) “Well, this is going to be one for the die-hard GENERAL HOSPITAL fans. GH trivia question: Do you remember a character named Connie Cooper? Amy Benedict played her. I became friends with Amy, after she did that role. When I was testing for [the role of Carly on] GH, she helped me work through my audition. So, we weren’t friends from the soap world, but she was my first friend who was in it.” Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage for Project Angel Food

Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) “[Casting director] Marnie Saitta. And I still absolutely adore her to this day.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “Janice Lynde. She played Leslie Brooks at the time, and she was the only person I worked with for weeks! I still see her from time to time. We loved those years!” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “The first person [in the soap community outside of GH] who reached out to me and made me feel welcome was Jeanne Cooper [ex-Katherine, Y&R]. It was at an Emmy party that was being held at a hotel. She came up to me and said, ‘I would like to welcome you to the soap world. You’re going to do really well. You’re going to make a lot of friends and I know you’re really going to like it here.’ Isn’t that amazing? She didn’t know me, but she came over to me and was so lovely.” Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Josh Taylor [then-Chris; now Roman on DAYS, where Diamont played Carlo] and Peter Reckell [ex-Bo]. They were so great. We all played together on the DAYS OF OUR LIVES softball team.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

John Kapelos (Konstantin, DAYS) “Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH). We did a play together several years ago. I really came to respect and admire him, first of all, working with him. And then he told me that he was working on GH. Like a lot of actors, I was curious. I think I'd done one day on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS at that point. I was curious to know about the process of working on a daily soap. He explained to me how arduous, difficult, and challenging it was. And just seeing his work in the play, I really went, ‘Oh. This guy really knows how to work.’ ” Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) “My first friend in the soap world was Bryan Cranston when we were on LOVING [as Lorna and Doug] together.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com