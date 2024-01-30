Actor Roundup: Which Former Co-Stars Have You Been In Touch With Recently?

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R)
“I'm always in touch with Tamara [Clatterbuck, ex-Alice], Lauren [Woodland, ex-Brittany] and Jennifer [Gareis, ex-Grace; Donna, B&B]. The four of us became great friends after meeting each other on the show and have carried on as friends outside of the show for decades.”
Laura Wright (Carly, GH; ex-Cassie, GUIDING LIGHT)
“I’ve been in touch with Bradley Cole, my co-star from GUIDING LIGHT [ex-Richard/Jeffrey]. And, of course, Wes Ramsey [ex-Peter, GH, ex-Sam, GL, her boyfriend]!”
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B; ex-Brad, Y&R)
“Well, of course, I've checked in with Christian [J. LeBlanc, Michael, Y&R], considering what he's dealing with [a cancer diagnosis]. I saw Peter Bergman [Jack, Y&R] at the Emmys; we hadn’t connected in a bit so it was really fun to see Peter and catch up with him. I also saw [Michael] Damian [Danny, Y&R]! Michael and I, we were just a couple of clowns back in the day on the show and I was really happy to see that he was back on Y&R, but I hadn’t seen him at work, hadn’t bumped into him in the halls or anything. So I got to see him at the Emmys and snuck up behind him and grabbed him and pulled him into a bear hug and lifted him up and he had no idea who it was [laughs]. It was so great to see him. He’s a lovely guy. And also, Eric [Braeden, Victor, Y&R] sneaked onto the [B&B] set and surprised me there, which was great! It was great to see him.”
Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS)
“Lindsay Arnold [ex-Allie]. She is one of my best friends. We’re in book club together. We’re in another artistic community together. We’re always doing things and hanging out. I celebrated Victoria Konefal’s [ex-Ciara] birthday with her a couple of months ago. I talked to Aketra Sevillian [ex-Talia] as well. She’s also a good friend.”
Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R)
“Jordi Vilasuso [ex-Rey]. I reached out to congratulate him on the recent birth of his third daughter. I’m so happy for him.”
Josh Kelly (Cody, GH)
“I just spoke to Tom Degnan [ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE; Kelly played Cutter] and his wife. We’re planning a get-together ASAP.”
Blake Berris (Everett, DAYS):
“Kate Mansi [ex-Abigail, DAYS; Kristina, GH]. Kate and I are always sort of sharing intel. We both went back to daytime within weeks of each other; she started on GENERAL HOSPITAL right around the same time I started on DAYS. It's been really fun to compare notes and keep track of each other. We look out for each other.”
