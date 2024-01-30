Actor Roundup: Which Former Co-Stars Have You Been In Touch With Recently?

3 of 7

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B; ex-Brad, Y&R)

“Well, of course, I've checked in with Christian [J. LeBlanc, Michael, Y&R], considering what he's dealing with [a cancer diagnosis]. I saw Peter Bergman [Jack, Y&R] at the Emmys; we hadn’t connected in a bit so it was really fun to see Peter and catch up with him. I also saw [Michael] Damian [Danny, Y&R]! Michael and I, we were just a couple of clowns back in the day on the show and I was really happy to see that he was back on Y&R, but I hadn’t seen him at work, hadn’t bumped into him in the halls or anything. So I got to see him at the Emmys and snuck up behind him and grabbed him and pulled him into a bear hug and lifted him up and he had no idea who it was [laughs]. It was so great to see him. He’s a lovely guy. And also, Eric [Braeden, Victor, Y&R] sneaked onto the [B&B] set and surprised me there, which was great! It was great to see him.”

