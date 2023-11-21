Actor Roundup: What Was Your Biggest Thanksgiving Day Disaster?

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Arion Alston is a dear friend of mine. We went to graduate school together in Detroit. Every year he will come to our home in Connecticut and cook, and I remember the first time he cooked. He didn’t clean up, he just cooked. We had a nice meal and I’m thinking, ‘What a great guy. What a great friend to come here to cook, eat, drink and have fun with us.’ I went into the kitchen and I thought a bomb had hit it. He is the best and messiest cook you will ever meet. So, after Thanksgiving dinner, we were watching [the] Dallas [Cowboys] get beat by somebody, and we were all in the kitchen cleaning because he’d made such a mess.” Photo credit: JPI

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) “1988, Linden [Ashby, ex-Cameron, Y&R, her husband] and I were so proud to host family and friends in our new house, then the disposal clogged up and erupted gunk all over the kitchen.” Photo credit: AFF/JG/Steven Bergman

Blake Berris (Everett, DAYS) “I had a friend who really pitched hard the idea of using a sous vide to cook the turkey meat. You break the bird apart, and then at a high temperature, cook the meat in an airtight bag in boiling water. Apparently, it cooks it perfectly. After that, you throw it on the grill to sear it. The part of this I didn’t get right was the timing. I’d never used sous vide before. The turkey looked great, but it was cold. The timing did not work out. I served a very cold turkey.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH “My then-wife cooked the turkey for myself and our friend who we were staying with. She cooked it the right amount of time, but it was upside down, so the part that needed cooking was in the wrong place! It was bad. There was no saving that one!” Photo credit: ABC

Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) “Last year I made a turkey for the first time. I have no clue what happened. I think I undercooked it — by a lot. It was inedible. We ended up eating sides.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I bought a very large turkey and it just wouldn’t cook. I kept checking on it and turning up the oven but it took way longer than the rest of the meal. Everyone was starving, waiting to eat.” Photo credit: JPI