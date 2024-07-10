Actor Roundup: What Other Role On Your Show Would You Like To Play For a Day?

Digest spoke with some daytime favorites from Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless, including Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) and Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) to find out what other character from their show they would love to take on for a hot minute!
Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R)
“Phyllis, without a doubt, because she gets to say anything. And for once it would be fun to play that side of the Christine/Phyllis arguments.”
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B)
"Sheila would be a lot of fun — just going off the deep end — but I think that the character that always comes to mind is Ridge, just because all Ridge has to do, usually, is just give people crap. I mean, all he's really doing is coming in and offering a perspective that's alternate to whatever the person is thinking in front of him. If it's Carter, he's got a different perspective. If it's Thomas, it's like, 'Are you sure about this whole thing?' I'm not saying that it's easy to play that character; I just think it's always fun to have a different perspective than the person you're talking to. A lot of times, you get thrown into scenes and it's like, both [characters] agree and we're going to talk for an entire episode about how we agree. I feel like that happens a whole lot less with Ridge."
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Julie Dove (Connie, DAYS)
“My gut reaction is Kristen DiMera. I love how devious she is. But then also Dr. Marlena Evans, because I would love to be a therapist for everyone in Salem.”
Photo credit: JPI
Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R)
“Adam Newman, because he’s the exact opposite of our Traci in every way.”
Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)
“I would love to play the character of Nelle! Especially since she’s Willow’s sister and just so different from Willow, it would be really fun to do that for a day! But there’s no Nelle without [past portrayer] Chloe Lanier, who is just amazing.”
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R)
“Ashley, because she has amazing stuff to play with her multiple personalities. I think that would be exciting to do.”
Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC
Giovanni Mazza (Gio, GH)
“It would be so cool to play Sonny! He's like the Godfather and Mo [Maurice Benard] plays him fantastically. He's such an awesome actor and Sonny is such an awesome character.”
Photo credit: JPI
Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)
“Leo. I just love his fun, quirky character, and I love his wardrobe. But no one could even come close to playing Leo the way Greg Rikaart does.”
