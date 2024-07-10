Actor Roundup: What Other Role On Your Show Would You Like To Play For a Day?

2 of 8

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B)

"Sheila would be a lot of fun — just going off the deep end — but I think that the character that always comes to mind is Ridge, just because all Ridge has to do, usually, is just give people crap. I mean, all he's really doing is coming in and offering a perspective that's alternate to whatever the person is thinking in front of him. If it's Carter, he's got a different perspective. If it's Thomas, it's like, 'Are you sure about this whole thing?' I'm not saying that it's easy to play that character; I just think it's always fun to have a different perspective than the person you're talking to. A lot of times, you get thrown into scenes and it's like, both [characters] agree and we're going to talk for an entire episode about how we agree. I feel like that happens a whole lot less with Ridge."