Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

matthew atkinson, katelyn macmullen, michael mealor

CHECK IT OUT

Actor Roundup: What Other Role On Your Show Would You Like To Play For a Day?

By

matthew atkinson, katelyn macmullen, michael mealor

Credit: Sean Smith/Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.; Harmony Gerber/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

View gallery 8

Digest spoke with some daytime favorites from Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless, including Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) and Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) to find out what other character from their show they would love to take on for a hot minute!

Actor Roundup: What Other Role On Your Show Would You Like To Play For a Day?
1 of 8
Close gallery

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R)

“Phyllis, without a doubt, because she gets to say anything. And for once it would be fun to play that side of the Christine/Phyllis arguments.”

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B)

"Sheila would be a lot of fun — just going off the deep end — but I think that the character that always comes to mind is Ridge, just because all Ridge has to do, usually, is just give people crap. I mean, all he's really doing is coming in and offering a perspective that's alternate to whatever the person is thinking in front of him. If it's Carter, he's got a different perspective. If it's Thomas, it's like, 'Are you sure about this whole thing?' I'm not saying that it's easy to play that character; I just think it's always fun to have a different perspective than the person you're talking to. A lot of times, you get thrown into scenes and it's like, both [characters] agree and we're going to talk for an entire episode about how we agree. I feel like that happens a whole lot less with Ridge."

Photo credit: Sean Smith/Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Julie Dove (Connie, DAYS)

“My gut reaction is Kristen DiMera. I love how devious she is. But then also Dr. Marlena Evans, because I would love to be a therapist for everyone in Salem.”

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R)

“Adam Newman, because he’s the exact opposite of our Traci in every way.”

Photo credit: JPI

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

“I would love to play the character of Nelle! Especially since she’s Willow’s sister and just so different from Willow, it would be really fun to do that for a day! But there’s no Nelle without [past portrayer] Chloe Lanier, who is just amazing.”

Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R)

“Ashley, because she has amazing stuff to play with her multiple personalities. I think that would be exciting to do.”

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Giovanni Mazza (Gio, GH)

“It would be so cool to play Sonny! He's like the Godfather and Mo [Maurice Benard] plays him fantastically. He's such an awesome actor and Sonny is such an awesome character.”

Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)

 “Leo. I just love his fun, quirky character, and I love his wardrobe. But no one could even come close to playing Leo the way Greg Rikaart does.”

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments