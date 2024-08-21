Actor Roundup: What Is Your Favorite Set On Your Show And Why?

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “I feel like so many of the biggest things in Xander's life have actually happened in the Horton Town Square, so I do enjoy that one. I've had a couple of double weddings there and some of the best stuff that I've been a part of has taken place there. It’s also a nice big set where we can get a lot of cast members and background actors in.” Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) “I know the obvious answer should be the stables, just because it is fun when the horses are there. But I don't know, there's something about the boathouse that I like. I like all the vegetation, and just the feel of it — it feels more like a location and less of a set.” Photo credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Romy Park (Poppy, B&B) "I love Il Giardino. The food they bring in is so good! In the beginning they were giving me salads to eat and Don [Diamont, Bill] once jokingly said ‘Ha ha, you get another salad and I get a lasagna!’ So I stuck my fork into his lasagna and carved out a bite for myself — maybe several. But now, I’m asked beforehand what kind of food I’d like to eat. One time I was there, they gave me caviar, which was in the script, but they also asked what I wanted to eat for my [breakfast] meal there and they gave me a list of choices. I asked if I could have the breakfast quesadillas as well as the pancakes. So for the show, I got to eat the quesadillas and they packed the pancakes in a to-go box for me to eat later. The food is so good that when my friend came to visit me from out of town and I was trying to decide where we should go for dinner, I suggested ‘Il Giardino’ forgetting that it doesn’t really exist. Hand on heart!" Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “I really love the way that Society is decorated. It’s very chic and classy and I would go there if it was a real restaurant. It’s very chic and very classy.” Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “The DiMera mansion. It’s where I had my first scene, and it's meaningful to the family that I represent on the show. I suppose I like the bar area the most.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) “That has to be Steffy’s beach house. It’s really special to me, not just because it is Steffy’s but also because of all of the memories that have been made there — the good ones, like declarations of love, and birthing babies, not the bad ones, like murder!” Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “I love Steve and Kayla's townhouse. It's nice and cozy. Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla] and I always laugh at the fun little pictures on the fridge and the little magnets and stuff that the art department uses. There's always something funny that we laugh at. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) “Well, the Newman main ranch house used to be my favorite set, but I burned that down. So now my favorite one is Sharon's living room because that's on the ranch and reminds me of classic Y&R, when [the late head writer] Bill Bell wrote all of this. The sets are like characters on our show, just as much as the actors are.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “It’s the [Jerome art] gallery. I love looking at all the new paintings that the props department brings in. Somebody always has something to say about the paintings and they can always relate to it in some way. I remember when we had the paintings of the birds, Miss Maura [West, Ava] was talking about her daughter, whose name is Birdie. Everybody kept asking, ‘Oh, what's your favorite bird?’ And she goes, ‘My Birdie!’ And I just thought that was so sweet and really cute.” Photo credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Wyatt's beach house. I loved it! It also is one of our bigger sets, so you had room to really move around in it. I think the beach house felt very Californian; it was not something that would work anywhere, or you could just plop it into any show. It’s very specific to our show and to the world we’re trying to create on Bold and Beautiful.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Giovanni Mazza (Gio, GH) “The Metro Court pool. Seeing it in person was completely different from seeing it on TV. I’ve spent so much time on that set and it kind of feels like my home pool now! It’s just a very cool set and so different from the other ones on the show.” Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC