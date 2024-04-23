Actor Roundup: What Is The Hardest Part Of Your Job?

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “Definitely learning all the lines! It’s gotten easier over the years, but the amount of material every day is for sure the most challenging part for me.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) “Learning the amount of dialogue that EJ has and the structure of the dialogue. Because [EJ is] wealthy, educated and British, they like to throw in a lot of words that I personally don't use, but also change the structure of the sentence around. That's the hardest thing. It's just the dialogue. I love doing everything else. It's just learning the lines.” Photo credit: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “I would say the amount of dialogue we have; when we’re doing more than three shows a day, that can get a little difficult. But other than that, I love it! I think my job is so amazing and it challenges me. I don’t find it hard; I just really love it.” Photo credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I think the hardest thing would be when we have business or medical dialogue. Sometimes that’s hard to remember because it’s phrases and terms we don’t use often. Or when we have to speak French… I have a hard time with French words.” Photo credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “When I’m not working very much during any particular week, because I love to be [at DAYS]. I hate sitting around wondering when I’m going to come back to work next.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Adam J. Harrington (John, GH) “For me, being so new to the series, it is adjusting to the pace at which this thing works. It changes how I have to concentrate on things. It changes the way I normally prepare, how I work on the script, so that I can arrive on set and be ready to go in the way I want to. And to be there for my other actors. I’ve been lucky enough to be working with people that have been there for a long time, and I want to be able to bring something to the table and get the ball back over the net to them.” Photo credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images