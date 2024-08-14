Actor Roundup: What Is On Your To-Do List Before Summer Ends?

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “Finish all of this administrative stuff for my daughter’s new school. Good God! I mean, the paperwork!” Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) “My fiancé just booked an incredible job that's going to be taking him internationally in the Fall, so we're trying to just pack as much time together as we can.” Photo credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworthv

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “We have a room in our house that we’ve been wanting to remodel for the last three years but haven’t done it. It’s a master suite that’s attached to our bedroom. This is a completely selfish endeavor on my wife’s and my behalf. We want it to be this really cool, moody study where we can hang out, read, write, play board games… It’s a room for us. If we can get that done this summer, that would make me very happy.” Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “We’re actually not going anywhere. We’re staying put so we can spend time with our grandson. That’s on our to-do list.” Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “I would love to travel abroad again before summer ends! I’m in a play and that has been so fun, so I’d love to see that through and then celebrate in some way.” Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I'm producing a short film, so I'm hoping to set the foundation for that. I’m also laying the groundwork to set up my animal sanctuary. I secured land in Missouri, which was once a working farm, and I’ve submitted the paperwork to change the land from a working farm to a non-profit organization. I don’t know if the land will be changed to a non-profit before the summer ends, but it is certainly my hope." Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “I was just telling people today how proud I was of myself, because I went for a run yesterday and I haven't gone for a run in years. So that’s my goal for summer is to be more active; to get outside, do more hikes, run and go on walks. I had felt a little stagnant, so it’s been the nice little rejuvenating tick of energy that I've needed, and I just want to continue that.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “Get a tan and finish two books I specifically bought to read this summer!” Photo credit: JPI

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “Breaking ground on a new home in Montana. We were going to start on the roads and grading the property next week. That’s where I’m headed tomorrow to start working with my contractor on that project. It’s going to be spectacular.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “This might sound boring, but I’m in a place where I'm trying to figure out a better morning and night routine. That’s one goal I have. And for funsies, I want to go to the beach. I haven't been to the beach in a long time, so I’m going to try to get myself out there.” Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) "Nothing! I’m doing it all now. [Husband] Elan, my boys, my sweet dogs, and nature." Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com