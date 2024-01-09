Actor Roundup: What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2024?

Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS)
“Peace in the Middle East and American democracy secure.”
Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Associated Television International
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B)
“A little more calmness. I want things to be a little more calm in the world and in our lives. Everybody just seems so busy all the time and it’s kind of hard to just relax. I’m hoping to find a balance with that for myself, as well, just being very busy and doing things because I love to be doing things — I have a couple of businesses, I’m on the show that I love, I travel for work, I’ve got the grandbabies, I’m training for a 50-mile horse race. It’s like endless, endless stuff and I just want to find a little balance and take it easy once in a while! But I’m also hoping for better things for this world, and in this life, for everybody.”
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R)
"I'm excited to be back in L A. I've been living abroad for a while in Ireland, where I had my kids, so I'm really excited to put down some roots in L.A. and see what it's like here in this new phase of my life."
Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)
“Building on the momentum that I’ve generated with everything going hopefully forward in our industry. I’m excited about work opportunities. I feel excited about more work at DAYS. I feel excited about Los Angeles getting back on its feet. I’m looking forward to 2024 being a year of more energy, more momentum and more creativity."
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH)
“My word of the year is simplicity. I am looking forward to simplifying every avenue of my life; I'm looking forward to just taking out the trash, mentally and physically.”
James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS)
“I'm looking forward to being more relaxed and spending more time with friends and family in 2024. I wish I could say I was optimistic about the world, but sadly there is so much strife, so much hatred out there, that it's difficult to find the hopeful moment. I want to involve myself more in the world in 2024. I've been very involved in the world in the past, but I retreated a little bit since Covid. I want to find that again, get back out there and help people."
Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R)
"Achieving personal goals and deepening my work. And hopefully some overseas travel. Onward and upward!"
Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH)
“More family time with my husband and my three beautiful children. What could be better?”