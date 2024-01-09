Actor Roundup: What Are You Most Looking Forward To In 2024?

Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS) “Peace in the Middle East and American democracy secure.” Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Associated Television International

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “A little more calmness. I want things to be a little more calm in the world and in our lives. Everybody just seems so busy all the time and it’s kind of hard to just relax. I’m hoping to find a balance with that for myself, as well, just being very busy and doing things because I love to be doing things — I have a couple of businesses, I’m on the show that I love, I travel for work, I’ve got the grandbabies, I’m training for a 50-mile horse race. It’s like endless, endless stuff and I just want to find a little balance and take it easy once in a while! But I’m also hoping for better things for this world, and in this life, for everybody.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R) "I'm excited to be back in L A. I've been living abroad for a while in Ireland, where I had my kids, so I'm really excited to put down some roots in L.A. and see what it's like here in this new phase of my life." Photo credit: JPI

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “Building on the momentum that I’ve generated with everything going hopefully forward in our industry. I’m excited about work opportunities. I feel excited about more work at DAYS. I feel excited about Los Angeles getting back on its feet. I’m looking forward to 2024 being a year of more energy, more momentum and more creativity." Photo credit: JPI

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) “My word of the year is simplicity. I am looking forward to simplifying every avenue of my life; I'm looking forward to just taking out the trash, mentally and physically.” Photo credit: ABC

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) “I'm looking forward to being more relaxed and spending more time with friends and family in 2024. I wish I could say I was optimistic about the world, but sadly there is so much strife, so much hatred out there, that it's difficult to find the hopeful moment. I want to involve myself more in the world in 2024. I've been very involved in the world in the past, but I retreated a little bit since Covid. I want to find that again, get back out there and help people." Photo credit: Peacock

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) "Achieving personal goals and deepening my work. And hopefully some overseas travel. Onward and upward!" Photo credit: CBS