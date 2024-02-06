Actor Roundup: What Advice Would You Give to Someone Doing Their First Love Scene?

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) "They’re always so awkward so set parameters beforehand and use blocking. Hopefully that trust will help make it less uncomfortable.” Photo credit: JPI

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “Just go for it. Pretend it’s the best thing that ever happened to you.” Photo credit: JPI

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “Don't stress out too much over how you look. You look great!” Photo credit: ABC

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Everybody’s different. Some actors/actresses aren’t phased by it, and some get very nervous. Talk it through with your scene partner, so you’re both as comfortable, and at ease as possible.” Photo credit: JPI

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) “Take your time. Make sure everybody's comfortable, yourself and whoever you're working with. Because as long as you’re comfortable, it's going to open up the freedom to be as honest as possible under these sometimes awkward circumstances.” Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Apologize either way.” Photo credit: JPI

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “Talk to as many people as you can who have done this before. Specifically, talk to directors, talk to producers, talk to intimacy coordinators, talk to your scene partner. Get an idea of what's going to be happening. I would say really check in with yourself as well, give yourself as much love and time as you need. Maybe have a nice spa day, treat yourself before going into it. Check in with yourself and take a deep breath and if you need to take a break, take a break.” Photo credit: ABC

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “My advice would be to have breath spray and mints handy.” Photo credit: JPI

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “Talk to your scene partner beforehand and get on the same page. Love scenes are always awkward, but it’s much easier when you and your scene partner have developed trust." Photo credit: JPI

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) “I'm just always a big advocate of communication. Have a moment with your co-star and say, ‘Here's my comfort level between ‘Action!' and ‘Cut!’ ' I don't personally love when people touch my face, so I’m always like, ‘I totally get it, but please don’t touch my face.’ Just have an open dialogue with them because once you get up on set, it's so choreographed and so crazy. And just like life or marriage, you have to remember to walk in and find the romance and keep that passion throughout everything else going on.” Photo credit: ABC

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “Love scenes can be tricky, especially when it’s your first one. It requires something incredibly intimate in front of a whole bunch of people. A little meditation can alleviate the anxiety. Always be respectful of your partner. Let go and have fun.” Photo credit: Getty

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “We have a fantastic intimacy coordinator [Erin Tillman] and she has been invaluable for so many reasons. If you can take time talking one-on-one with your intimacy coordinator, asking whatever questions you have, that is going to help you feel 10 million times more confident. Also, the more that you trust your acting partner, the better. If you can build a rapport with the person that you are working with that day, that's ideal.” Photo credit: NURU KIMONDO

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) “Bring gum!” Photo credit: JPI