Actor Roundup: What Advice Would You Give To An Actor Playing A Recast?

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) “Make the character your own as quickly as you can. You’re never going to be the same as the actor you’re replacing. The sooner the writers see your version, the sooner they start writing to your specific skills. And have as much fun as you can!” Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) "Just be yourself. Study what you can study but make the character your own. At the end of the day, you are somebody different than the person that was there before and just do your best, study hard and execute well." Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Leo Howard (Tate, Days) “Portray your version of the character. You were hired for a reason and for your take on the character. So present your most honest version. The producers and everyone will direct you if they want it different, but you're there for a reason. We all have our unique voice, so it's important to let that unique voice shine.” Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) “Make it your own. Obviously do your homework, ask questions, make sure you’re on the same page with the people bringing you in. But they chose you because you are you. So bring whatever you bring to the table to that table. Don’t get caught up trying to mimic [your predecessor]. Do your thing!” Photo credit: getty

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “Honor the role, but make sure that you do your interpretation also.” Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, Days) “Do your own thing. Obviously, they will try and mold you, so there is a sense of the previous character or the previous portrayal, and it's not that much of a shock [to the audience]. But be your own person, be your own actor, because that is what you are. You are a completely different human being and personality than the person that played the character before. So find your own little moments and create the character yourself, because it's a new character for you. I will never be James Scott. He is a completely different person with completely different life experiences. He played EJ the way that he did. I'm going to play it the way I do. If there are little bits and pieces that [the directors and producers] want, they'll tell you and you just add that in.” Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images