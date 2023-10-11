Emily O’Brien (Theresa, DAYS) “I can’t hear in my left ear. Something happened to me 10 years ago. I had just come back from France where I had been living the best life ever. I bent over one day and heard ringing in my ear. I spent two days in the ER, and they said I had had a stroke in my inner ear. I was completely shocked by that.” Photo credit: NBC

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “That I have a scar on my foot from a childhood vacuuming incident.” Photo credit: ABC

Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS) “I once caught a woman in the process of stealing my car, and I managed to chase her down, jump in the car and take my car back.” Photo credit: JPI

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “In elementary school I played The Beast in Beauty and the Beast.” Photo credit: CBS

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) “I have a warehouse knowledge about old ’90s wrestling information. I geek out on old wrestling stuff. I have ever since I was a little kid.” Photo credit: Peacock

Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) “I don’t think anyone knows that I like computers and inventing things.” Photo credit: ABC

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “I am a direct descendant of a passenger on the Mayflower.” Photo credit: JPI