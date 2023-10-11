Mark Grossman

Mark Grossman

Credit: CBS

Emily O’Brien (Theresa, DAYS) “I can’t hear in my left ear. Something happened to me 10 years ago. I had just come back from France where I had been living the best life ever. I bent over one day and heard ringing in my ear. I spent two days in the ER, and they said I had had a stroke in my inner ear. I was completely shocked by that.”

Photo credit: NBC

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “That I have a scar on my foot from a childhood vacuuming incident.”

Photo credit: ABC

Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS) “I once caught a woman in the process of stealing my car, and I managed to chase her down, jump in the car and take my car back.”

Photo credit: JPI

Mark  Grossman  (Adam, Y&R) “In elementary school I played The Beast in Beauty and the Beast.”

Photo credit: CBS

Robert Scott Wilson  (Alex, DAYS) “I have a warehouse knowledge about old ’90s wrestling information. I geek out on old wrestling stuff. I have ever since I was a little kid.”

Photo credit: Peacock

Josh Kelly  (Cody, GH) “I don’t think anyone knows that I like computers and inventing things.”

Photo credit: ABC

Amelia Heinle  (Victoria, Y&R) “I am a direct descendant of a passenger on the Mayflower.”

Photo credit: JPI

Matthew  Atkinson  (Thomas, B&B) “I think very few people in the cast know that I was a skateboarder. That was the intention of my life for a period of time. I wanted to just be a professional skateboarder and I skated for years and did little competitions and wanted to take it professional.”

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

