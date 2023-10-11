Emily O’Brien (Theresa, DAYS)
“I can’t hear in my left ear. Something happened to me 10 years ago. I had just come back from France where I had been living the best life ever. I bent over one day and heard ringing in my ear. I spent two days in the ER, and they said I had had a stroke in my inner ear. I was completely shocked by that.”
Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH)
“That I have a scar on my foot from a childhood vacuuming incident.”
Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS)
“I once caught a woman in the process of stealing my car, and I managed to chase her down, jump in the car and take my car back.”
Mark
Grossman
(Adam, Y&R)
“In elementary school I played The Beast in Beauty and the Beast.”
Robert Scott Wilson
(Alex, DAYS)
“I have a warehouse knowledge about old ’90s wrestling information. I geek out on old wrestling stuff. I have ever since I was a little kid.”
Josh Kelly
(Cody, GH)
“I don’t think anyone knows that I like computers and inventing things.”
Amelia Heinle
(Victoria, Y&R)
“I am a direct descendant of a passenger on the Mayflower.”
Matthew
Atkinson
(Thomas, B&B)
“I think very few people in the cast know that I was a skateboarder. That was the intention of my life for a period of time. I wanted to just be a professional skateboarder and I skated for years and did little competitions and wanted to take it professional.”
