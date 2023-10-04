Actor Roundup

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “Definitely Maurice [Benard, Sonny].” Photo credit: ABC

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) “I would say Finola [Hughes].” Photo credit: ABC

Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) “Eric Martsolf [Brady]. He is the freaking king! I dare anybody to keep a straight face.” Photo credit: NBC

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “Can I say someone from the past? Jeanne Cooper [ex-Katherine]. Hands down. She looked up at the heavens, rolled her yes, flailed her fingernails, the unabashed and fabulous Gloria Swanson of daytime. There is no one before or since that can fill that empty space at the end of the scene with absolute perfection like her.” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “Peter Bergman [Jack] is a legend at that, but I must say, Zuleyka Silver [Audra] is a quick study and getting pretty good at it.” Photo credit: JPI

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “Drake Hogestyn [John]. He’s had many years to get that soap opera, end-of-scene, smoldering look perfected.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Scott Clifton [Liam, r.].” Photo credit: JPI