Actor Roundup

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)
“Definitely Maurice [Benard, Sonny].”
Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)
“I would say Finola [Hughes].”
Kyle Lowder
(Rex, DAYS)
“Eric Martsolf [Brady]. He is the freaking king! I dare anybody to keep a straight face.”
Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R)
“Can I say someone from the past? Jeanne Cooper [ex-Katherine]. Hands down. She looked up at the heavens, rolled her yes, flailed her fingernails, the unabashed and fabulous Gloria Swanson of daytime. There is no one before or since that can fill that empty space at the end of the scene with absolute perfection like her.”
Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R)
“Peter Bergman [Jack] is a legend at that, but I must say, Zuleyka Silver [Audra] is a quick study and getting pretty good at it.”
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS)
“Drake Hogestyn [John]. He’s had many years to get that soap opera, end-of-scene, smoldering look perfected.”
Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B)
“Scott Clifton [Liam, r.].”
Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS)
“Oh, there’s so much competition there. But I would say Stacy [Haiduk, Kristen/Susan]. You want to talk about spontaneity and being alive in the moment? That’s Stacy’s stock in trade. So even when she’s doing a pause or a silent moment or a lingering look, she might just do something.”
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images