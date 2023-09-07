Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “I would take Victor’s desk. I’ve been through a lot with that desk.” Photo credit: JPI

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “I’m not going to say the moss [laughs]! I would say some of the Christmas decorations; every year, I’m asking our set designer, ‘Where did you get that? I have to go buy it?’ I also loved all the decor when Jax lived in the beach house. That was my favorite set. I loved how it was decorated. I’d have taken all that stuff!” Photo credit: ABC

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS) “What would be pretty awesome to have is that pulley thing that lets you into the DiMera dungeon and the big white statue next to it.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “That’s a good question. I think I would like to take Ridge’s Tesla. Remember the first episode when Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] showed up? I think he came to the house in a Tesla, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s a wonderful prop.’ As far as sentimental value, I can take one of those Forrester Creations mugs.” Photo credit: CBS

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “I have dibs on the glasses with the eyes from the coffeehouse! There are so many cool pieces from that set — except the creepy ventriloquist doll, burn it! — but those glasses remind me of The Great Gatsby and I’d love to get my hands on it one day.” Photo credit: CBS

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “Oh, that’s really easy. The big shinty stick, that weird hockey stick Xander was trying to fight an intruder/Susan’s ghost with. I’d definitely take that just because it’s a really cool object.” Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “I actually asked for the Union Jack photograph from Anna’s house before it burned down and I have it in my [dressing] room.” Photo credit: ABC