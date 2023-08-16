Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “Not knowing where to go! I kept getting lost between the two sound stages we have.” Photo credit: JPI

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “GILMORE GIRLS was my first job ever. I showed up on set, they took me to my trailer and said, ‘Make yourself comfortable, settle in, and when you’re ready we’ll take you to makeup.’ It was my first job so it was a big deal. I set myself up, called who I needed to call and was reading my sides. About 30, 40 minutes later I get a knock at my door. It was one of the ADs saying, ‘Are you settled in? Are you ready for us to take you to makeup?’ I didn’t know that settle in means, ‘Set yourself down, take a deep breath and then come outside so we can take you to makeup.’ ” Photo credit: NBC

Gregory Harrison (Gregory, GH) “Everything I did on the first day was dopey! I didn’t know where to park. I didn’t know what the dressing room layout was and there are, like, 50 dressing rooms and I couldn’t find the one I was borrowing. I didn’t know how to read the call sheet, which is quite complicated because of how much is shot in a day. I was just terrified! I was so grateful to Michael [Easton, Finn], who I worked with my first day and was so helpful.” Photo credit: Michael Larsen/Crown Media United States, LLC

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “Somehow, I was responsible for Tracey Bregman’s [Lauren] earring coming off and flying at me in the middle of our scene! Tracey said it was a big deal because it was something that happened between her and Darlene [Conley, ex-Sally, B&B], so she knew at that moment that we were going to be a good pairing!” Photo credit: JPI

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “Probably not knowing when the scene started because I didn’t know that instead of saying, ‘Action!’ they count down, ‘5, 4, 3...’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Maybe thinking people might know what my name was? Actors ... [laughs].” Photo credit: JPI