Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “The Adam and Eve story with Liam and Quinn in the cabin. It was just so different than anything I’d ever done before, and it was such a pleasure to work that closely with Rena [Sofer, ex-Quinn].” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “For me, it was finding out Wiley wasn’t really the baby that Willow had given birth to, that the babies had been swapped. Or when it came out that Harmony was a killer and started taking hostages. That was a sharp turn!” Photo credit: ABC

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “When I found out that Xander had switched [Sarah and Kristen’s] babies and why he did it. It was when we were doing the time jump and shooting all out of order. I went from being a new fake dad with a baby and being very legitimate to finding out a few months later that it was all a huge sham and that Xander’s foundation with Sarah was built on unstable ground.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS) “Sarah coming back pregnant, I think, is pretty, pretty interesting.” Photo credit: Riker Bros

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “I think Billy’s split personality and his inner battle with himself. I didn’t see that coming, at least not the physical fight between both Billy personalities.” Photo credit: JPI

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “I was shocked when Victor started kidnapping children. Also, when we found out that Heather Webber was Esme’s mom.” Photo credit: ABC

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “When Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] called me to say that he’s going to put Carter and Quinn together, my jaw dropped. And then I have to say when we saw Bill show up to defend Sheila and throw Taylor shooting him in the mix. That kind of king and queen of darkness thing was going on there for a bit.” Photo credit: CBS