Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “When I was 20, I dropped out of college and went to shoot on location for six weeks by myself in Alabama. That felt pretty independent!” Photo credit: ABC

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “Move to LA by myself when I was 19. I drove out here with my dad. He helped me move into my apartment and then flew home. It was my first time being out on my own.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Carson Boatman

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “A few days after turning 19, I got on a plane and moved to Paris to pursue my modeling career. I spent the next four months living in a low rent hotel in Place De Clichy, which was the red-light district. It was quite a change from the home environment that I was used to! Today the area has become quite trendy but at the time, it was a very bright red -light district — adult theaters, cabarets, sex shops and hookers of every variety. To say that it had a lot of, um, character — and characters — is putting it mildly.” Photo credit: JPI

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) “I climbed Mount Whitney — that was really special — and I traveled to Istanbul by myself on a solo trip that was like a big claim of independence.” Photo credit: Riker Brothers

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “Living in a house on my own. I’ve lived by myself in apartments before, but this was very, very, very different. I’ve never felt this independent and it’s been great.” Photo credit: JPI

Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) “Packing up a Jeep and driving from Minnesota up to California to pursue a career in acting is pretty independent. I was pretty much like, ‘I’m going to do this. I’m not going to take failure as an option.’ ” Photo credit: NBC

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “Moving to Los Angeles from my small hometown in Canada. I never drove on a freeway before so that was a bit of a culture shock.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc