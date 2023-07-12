Evan Hofer (Dex, GH)
“When I was 20, I dropped out of college and went to shoot on location for six weeks by myself in Alabama. That felt pretty independent!”
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS)
“Move to LA by myself when I was 19. I drove out here with my dad. He helped me move into my apartment and then flew home. It was my first time being out on my own.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Carson Boatman
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B)
“A few days after turning 19, I got on a plane and moved to Paris to pursue my modeling career. I spent the next four months living in a low rent hotel in Place De Clichy, which was the red-light district. It was quite a change from the home environment that I was used to! Today the area has become quite trendy but at the time, it was a very bright red -light district — adult theaters, cabarets, sex shops and hookers of every variety. To say that it had a lot of, um, character — and characters — is putting it mildly.”
Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH)
“I climbed Mount Whitney — that was really special — and I traveled to Istanbul by myself on a solo trip that was like a big claim of independence.”
Photo credit: Riker Brothers
Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R)
“Living in a house on my own. I’ve lived by myself in apartments before, but this was very, very, very different. I’ve never felt this independent and it’s been great.”
Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS)
“Packing up a Jeep and driving from Minnesota up to California to pursue a career in acting is pretty independent. I was pretty much like, ‘I’m going to do this. I’m not going to take failure as an option.’ ”
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B)
“Moving to Los Angeles from my small hometown in Canada. I never drove on a freeway before so that was a bit of a culture shock.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R)
“At 17 years old, I decided not to go to college, so I could pack up my car and move to L.A. to become an actor.”