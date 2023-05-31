Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “When I was out having lunch, someone came by my table, dropped off a note and kept walking. It was from someone who was deaf and they wrote that they watched the show for years and, at the time my character was deaf, just how inspired they were to see what a good job I was doing. Even if they had said I was doing a halfway decent job, I would’ve been grateful, so that was the best gift ever.” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) “I’ve gotten a pillow and blanket with my face embroidered on them that I thought were really special. I know my mom really loved them!” Photo credit: LAUREN CAREY

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “I’ve gotten some amazing gifts. I love the food baskets from foreign fans which have their local delicacies. I love when I get food from fans.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) “I’ve had a lot of handcrafted gifts. Two women sent me denim jackets that were hand-decorated and really lovely. They know I’m a [David] Bowie fan, and they had pictures and a painting of him on it. They were really cool. They also sent some with photos and things with my family. Two of the latest were pictures of me and my son Josh. We were reunited after 50-something years two years ago. That was really beautiful for me.” Photo credit: NBC

Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS) “I have one fan who used to have two pugs, and I have a pug. She sent me boxes of great things for my dog, Jimmy. The treats are quality treats. She sent him little booties for the snow, so his paws don’t get cold. She sent a red bow tie that I put on him. I have a picture on Instagram with him wearing the bow tie, and it’s also the screensaver on my phone. When I look at it, it just makes me happy.” Photo credit: JPI

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) “Oh, gosh. The fans are just so wonderful. I’ve gotten everything from candles to handmade quilts and watercolor paintings. A couple of fans send presents to [son] Zane [ex-Will] every year on his birthday. Anything I receive from a fan is so appreciated. Talk about going above and beyond, I have a fan who gave me a heart-shaped box with an engraving on it and I still have it on my bedside table. It is very special to me.” Photo credit: JPI

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “The fans got me really incredible birthday gifts, like things that were just so ‘me’ and so thoughtful. But what speaks the loudest to me now is that I got a pencil drawing of my mom and me. It’s so special to me. I love it.” Photo credit: ABC