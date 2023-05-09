Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R), mom to Austin, 32 (c.), and Landon, 26 “I was in active labor and the nurses were changing shifts, so one came to my door and knocked. When I asked, ‘Who is it?,’ she said, ‘Sheila,’ and I said, ‘Sheila, who?’ and she said, ‘Nurse Sheila,’ and started laughing.” Photo credit: Instagram

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B), mom to Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and Brando, almost 1 “I’ve heard that giving birth can be chaotic and crazy but it wasn’t that way for me. The only thing I really remember was after giving birth, and that beautiful moment I got to meet my children for the first time after waiting nine months. There wasn’t anything crazy or traumatic, thank God.” Photo credit: Instagram

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH), mom to Kate, 25 “I broke a record at Cedars-Sinai [Hospital] because I came in, a single mom about to have a baby, with my two of my best girlfriends, my ex-boyfriend and my parents. I had an emergency C-section and the nurse said, ‘Who’s the father?’, thinking it was my ex-boyfriend. My mother goes, ‘There is no father!’ I was told, ‘You’re only allowed one person in the operating room.’ I had five people, so I broke a record!” Photo credit: Instagram

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), mom to Josephine, 3 “I had to get induced to go into labor, so [husband] Rob could stay in the room because it was the second week of Covid, but when we checked in they just changed the protocol and said he had to leave two hours after our daughter was born.” Photo credit: Instagram

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), mom to Jeremy, 32 (above), Julian, 30, and Zoe, 25 “With Jeremy, my first, I was in labor for three days! Then they had to induce me so it went for another day. I was adamant about not having a C-section, but after that many days, they finally had to do one.” Photo credit: JPI