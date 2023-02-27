Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “Melody Thomas Scott [Nikki, Y&R, r.]. If I look a quarter as good as Melody Thomas Scott when I’m her age, I will have done something extremely, extremely right. I think as far as classic, unrivaled beauty, she ages like the finest wine.” Photo credit: JPI

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “Suzanne Rogers [Maggie, DAYS]. She’s an absolutely timeless beauty who is a shining light on and off set. I’ve never seen her looking anything less than radiant, and I’ve seen her every hour of the day.” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “Eileen Davidson [Ashley, Y&R]. She is gorgeous. It’s still such a huge compliment that the show thought that I could play her daughter. She is obviously stunning on the outside but her soul is even more beautiful.” Photo credit: JPI

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) “I get to work with the most beautiful women around; however, everyone is capable of taking a bad photo. But I have never seen a bad photo of Laura Wright [Carly, GH]. Even from decades ago — the hairstyle, the look — it pretty much looks like it was taken in the present day!” Photo credit: JPI & Shutterstock

Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R) “I’ll say [Y&R’s] Liz [Hendrickson, Chloe, far r.] and Missy [Claire Egan, Chelsea] because they’re both beautiful on the outside and inside.” Photo credit: JPI

Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH) “Cady McClain [Jennifer, DAYS, his wife] is the single most beautiful, talented, smart and sexy actress ever to grace daytime TV. There are several who, in my humble opinion, could run a close second, but they’ll never pass Cady.” Photo credit: Shutterstock

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “Are you kidding me? Where do you begin ... I’m happy to say I’m working with several of them. [B&B’s] Katherine Kelly Lang [Brooke] and Krista Allen [Taylor] and Kimberlin Brown [Sheila, pictured] and Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] and Annika Noelle [Hope] are up there. I would comment on how beautiful Annika is but playing her father, it might sound a little creepy [laughs]. I am so lucky to have the pleasure of working with all of these incredible women.” Photo credit: JPI