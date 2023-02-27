Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R)
“Melody Thomas Scott [Nikki, Y&R, r.]. If I look a quarter as good as Melody Thomas Scott when I’m her age, I will have done something extremely, extremely right. I think as far as classic, unrivaled beauty, she ages like the finest wine.”
Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS)
“Suzanne Rogers [Maggie, DAYS]. She’s an absolutely timeless beauty who is a shining light on and off set. I’ve never seen her looking anything less than radiant, and I’ve seen her every hour of the day.”
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R)
“Eileen Davidson [Ashley, Y&R]. She is gorgeous. It’s still such a huge compliment that the show thought that I could play her daughter. She is obviously stunning on the outside but her soul is even more beautiful.”
Parry Shen (Brad, GH)
“I get to work with the most beautiful women around; however, everyone is capable of taking a bad photo. But I have never seen a bad photo of Laura Wright [Carly, GH]. Even from decades ago — the hairstyle, the look — it pretty much looks like it was taken in the present day!”
Photo credit: JPI & Shutterstock
Greg Rikaart
(Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R)
“I’ll say [Y&R’s] Liz [Hendrickson, Chloe, far r.] and Missy [Claire Egan, Chelsea] because they’re both beautiful on the outside and inside.”
Jon Lindstrom
(Ryan/Kevin, GH)
“Cady McClain [Jennifer, DAYS, his wife] is the single most beautiful, talented, smart and sexy actress ever to grace daytime TV. There are several who, in my humble opinion, could run a close second, but they’ll never pass Cady.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock
Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B)
“Are you kidding me? Where do you begin ... I’m happy to say I’m working with several of them. [B&B’s] Katherine Kelly Lang [Brooke] and Krista Allen [Taylor] and Kimberlin Brown [Sheila, pictured] and Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] and Annika Noelle [Hope] are up there. I would comment on how beautiful Annika is but playing her father, it might sound a little creepy [laughs]. I am so lucky to have the pleasure of working with all of these incredible women.”
Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS)
“Marci Miller [ex-Abigail, DAYS, r.]. She’s A, physically beautiful. She’s B, naturally beautiful just the way she is. She doesn’t need [makeup]. And C, I know what kind of person she is and how genuine she is. She’s like this ethereal being.”