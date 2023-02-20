Banus

Camila  Banus  (Gabi, DAYS) “Words of affirmation. I love talking. For me it’s so important to have good communication and love through how we speak to each other. I also need physical touch, too.”

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “Mine is physical touch. I’m not a huge PDA person, but I love a hand on the back, a touch of the cheek, a rub of the hair. That’s my jam!”

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “I’m definitely, definitely physical touch, no question! I’m usually the one initiating hugs and snuggles with the whole family.”

Diamond White  (Paris, B&B) “Acts of service. I will go out of my way for that. I’m not big on physical touch or quality time, but anything my mom needs, I’m there. And I love when people respond the same.”

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “I think they all lead to the others but if you listen actively, you know your partner’s needs and wants and desires, and everything will flow from paying attention. And I like to do all the other things, too.”

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “I think every- body is a combination of all of them, but I’m a huge quality time person.”

Stacy  Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS) “Physical touch. I love holding hands, hugging, cuddling. I’m a big touchy-feely person. I need that in my life, and it’s always wonderful when I get that.”

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “Quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation — all of those! I guess I’m a mixture, but quality time and communication are important to me.”

