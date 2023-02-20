Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “Words of affirmation. I love talking. For me it’s so important to have good communication and love through how we speak to each other. I also need physical touch, too.” Photo credit: Peacock

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “Mine is physical touch. I’m not a huge PDA person, but I love a hand on the back, a touch of the cheek, a rub of the hair. That’s my jam!” Photo credit: JPI

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “I’m definitely, definitely physical touch, no question! I’m usually the one initiating hugs and snuggles with the whole family.” Photo credit: ABC

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) “Acts of service. I will go out of my way for that. I’m not big on physical touch or quality time, but anything my mom needs, I’m there. And I love when people respond the same.” Photo credit: JPI

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “I think they all lead to the others but if you listen actively, you know your partner’s needs and wants and desires, and everything will flow from paying attention. And I like to do all the other things, too.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) “I think every- body is a combination of all of them, but I’m a huge quality time person.” Photo credit: ABC

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS) “Physical touch. I love holding hands, hugging, cuddling. I’m a big touchy-feely person. I need that in my life, and it’s always wonderful when I get that.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock