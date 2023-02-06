John McCook (Eric, B&B) “Tony Geary [ex-Luke, GH]. Who wouldn’t want to save the world?” Photo credit: JPI

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS) “Laura [Genie Francis] on GH. I loved Laura back when I was watching. She was just delightful and beautiful.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) “I would love to have played Victor [John Aniston] on DAYS. Mr. Smooth. Mr. Worldly. Mr. Power. Mr. Romance. He had great story, fashion, the mustache … I loved the whole persona of the character, and everyone always respected Victor Kiriakis.” Photo credit: AFF-USA/SHUTTERSTOCK

Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys, GH) “I can’t imagine any actress not wanting to play the part of Heather Webber on GH at the moment. What a fantastic character — she is bananas! But I don’t think I or anybody could do it better than Alley Mills [r.]. She is tearing it up!” Photo credit: ABC

Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) “Thomas Banks [Eileen Davidson] on DAYS. I understand his sense of humor and the things it takes to play that character. I think it would be very free and fun.” Photo credit: NBC

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “Not that anyone could do it better than Susan Lucci, but I always thought it would be fun to play [ALL MY CHILDREN’s] Erica Kane.” Photo credit: ABC

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) “Erica Kane. First of all, Susan Lucci. She had the most amazing career and the storytelling was great. Wasn’t that character like Elizabeth Taylor and married, like,15 times? From everything I saw there was never a dull moment being Erica Kane, and she was so fabulous, too.” Photo credit: JPI